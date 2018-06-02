Lexington man charged for throwing objects at cars on I-26

Tyler Chase Loyd, 20, is charged with three counts of attempted murder. (Source: LCSD)

A Lexington County man is behind bars and facing attempted murder charges for throwing rocks at cars on the interstate, according to deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Tyler Chase Loyd, 20, is charged with three counts of attempted murder.

Deputies say Loyd threw large pieces of rock-like material at three transfer trucks near exit 119 on Interstate 26 on May 12. One of the objects broke through a windshield and hit one of the drivers in the shoulder.

Investigators found a parked car in the same area of the incident that Loyd admitted to driving.

He was arrested on Thursday and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.