Lexington man charged for throwing objects at cars on I-26 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington man charged for throwing objects at cars on I-26

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Tyler Chase Loyd, 20, is charged with three counts of attempted murder. (Source: LCSD) Tyler Chase Loyd, 20, is charged with three counts of attempted murder. (Source: LCSD)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A Lexington County man is behind bars and facing attempted murder charges for throwing rocks at cars on the interstate, according to deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.  

Tyler Chase Loyd, 20, is charged with three counts of attempted murder.

Deputies say Loyd threw large pieces of rock-like material at three transfer trucks near exit 119 on Interstate 26 on May 12. One of the objects broke through a windshield and hit one of the drivers in the shoulder.

Investigators found a parked car in the same area of the incident that Loyd admitted to driving.

He was arrested on Thursday and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Pushing the envelope: Why was Kim's letter for Trump so big?

    Pushing the envelope: Why was Kim's letter for Trump so big?

    Saturday, June 2 2018 3:37 AM EDT2018-06-02 07:37:28 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 3:48 PM EDT2018-06-02 19:48:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump talks with Kim Yong Chol, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, as they walk from their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washingto...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump talks with Kim Yong Chol, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, as they walk from their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washingto...

    In dangling its nuclear and long-range missiles in exchange for American security and economic benefits, North Korea is pushing the diplomatic envelope like never before.

    More >>

    In dangling its nuclear and long-range missiles in exchange for American security and economic benefits, North Korea is pushing the diplomatic envelope like never before.

    More >>

  • Trump, NKorea's Kim back on for summit

    Trump, NKorea's Kim back on for summit

    Saturday, June 2 2018 1:37 AM EDT2018-06-02 05:37:35 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 3:30 PM EDT2018-06-02 19:30:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). From left, former North Korean military intelligence chief Kim Yong Chol, left, President Donald Trump, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, walk from the Oval Office, Friday, June 1, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). From left, former North Korean military intelligence chief Kim Yong Chol, left, President Donald Trump, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, walk from the Oval Office, Friday, June 1, 2018, in Washington.

    Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

    More >>

    Ending weeks of uncertainly, President Donald Trump announced Friday that his historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

    More >>

  • Ex-chemical industry lawyer to lead Superfund task force

    Ex-chemical industry lawyer to lead Superfund task force

    Saturday, June 2 2018 12:57 AM EDT2018-06-02 04:57:31 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 3:30 PM EDT2018-06-02 19:30:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, a man walks past a notice for the Martin Aaron Inc. Superfund site in Camden, N.J. A lawyer tapped to lead a task force at the Environmental Protection Agency overseeing cleanups a...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, a man walks past a notice for the Martin Aaron Inc. Superfund site in Camden, N.J. A lawyer tapped to lead a task force at the Environmental Protection Agency overseeing cleanups a...

    A lawyer tapped to lead an EPA task force overseeing cleanups at the nation's most polluted places until recently worked for a top chemical and plastics manufacturer with a troubled legacy of creating some of those...

    More >>

    A lawyer tapped to lead an EPA task force overseeing cleanups at the nation's most polluted places until recently worked for a top chemical and plastics manufacturer with a troubled legacy of creating some of those toxic sites.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly