Greene's RBI single lifts Clemson over Eagles in extras 4-3 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Greene's RBI single lifts Clemson over Eagles in extras 4-3

Drew Wharton celebrates as Clemson defeats Morehead State 4-3 in the NCAA Tournament. (Source: ClemsonBaseball/Twitter) Drew Wharton celebrates as Clemson defeats Morehead State 4-3 in the NCAA Tournament. (Source: ClemsonBaseball/Twitter)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Jordan Greene's 10th inning RBI single scored Drew Wharton with the winning run as top-seeded host Clemson escaped No. 4 seed Morehead State 4-3 in the NCAA Tournament's opening round Friday night.

The Tigers (46-14) move on to face Vanderbilt Saturday for a spot in the regional final. Morehead State (37-25) will take on St. John's in an elimination game.

For much of this one, it looked like Clemson might have to play in the loser's bracket, down 3-1 in the sixth before tying it up on run-scoring hits by designated hitter Justin Hawkins and catcher Kyle Wilkie. Things stayed tied until the 10th when Wharton singled to right, was sacrificed to second then came home on Greene's hit through the right side of the infield.

Clemson's fifth pitcher, Ryley Gilliam (3-3), got the final two outs of the game to earn the win.

Seth Beer had a solo homer, his 21st, for Clemson.

The game's start was delayed nearly three hours due to bad weather.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsSPORTSMore>>

  • Cavs' Love, Thompson avoid suspension for Game 1 altercation

    Cavs' Love, Thompson avoid suspension for Game 1 altercation

    Friday, June 1 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-06-01 20:01:36 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 3:30 PM EDT2018-06-02 19:30:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.
    The NBA will not discipline Cleveland forward Kevin Love for leaving the bench area during an altercation at the end of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.More >>
    The NBA will not discipline Cleveland forward Kevin Love for leaving the bench area during an altercation at the end of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.More >>

  • Bare-knuckle boxing from a bygone era looks for a comeback

    Bare-knuckle boxing from a bygone era looks for a comeback

    Friday, June 1 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-06-01 18:09:01 GMT
    Saturday, June 2 2018 2:49 PM EDT2018-06-02 18:49:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bob Moen). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018 photo, fighter Bobby Gunn, left, and Bryan Pedersen, chairman of the Wyoming State Board of Mixed Martial Arts, speak with reporters during a news conference to promote a bare-knuckle boxing event tha...(AP Photo/Bob Moen). In this Thursday, May 31, 2018 photo, fighter Bobby Gunn, left, and Bryan Pedersen, chairman of the Wyoming State Board of Mixed Martial Arts, speak with reporters during a news conference to promote a bare-knuckle boxing event tha...
    Bare-knuckle boxing _ the way it was done back in the 1800s, in the days of the great John L. Sullivan _ is looking to make a comeback, starting with a 10-bout event in Wyoming on Saturday night.More >>
    Bare-knuckle boxing _ the way it was done back in the 1800s, in the days of the great John L. Sullivan _ is looking to make a comeback, starting with a 10-bout event in Wyoming on Saturday night.More >>

  • Greene's RBI single lifts Clemson over Eagles in extras 4-3

    Greene's RBI single lifts Clemson over Eagles in extras 4-3

    Saturday, June 2 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-06-02 15:40:41 GMT
    Drew Wharton celebrates as Clemson defeats Morehead State 4-3 in the NCAA Tournament. (Source: ClemsonBaseball/Twitter)Drew Wharton celebrates as Clemson defeats Morehead State 4-3 in the NCAA Tournament. (Source: ClemsonBaseball/Twitter)

    Jordan Greene's 10th inning RBI single scored Drew Wharton with the winning run as top-seeded host Clemson escaped No. 4 seed Morehead State 4-3 in the NCAA Tournament's opening round Friday night.

    More >>

    Jordan Greene's 10th inning RBI single scored Drew Wharton with the winning run as top-seeded host Clemson escaped No. 4 seed Morehead State 4-3 in the NCAA Tournament's opening round Friday night.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly