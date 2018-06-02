Sumter County collision kills 28-year-old woman

A fatal collision in Sumter County claimed the life of a woman early Saturday morning.

The Sumter County Coroner identified the victim as Jessica Dubose, 28, of Pinewood.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Dubose was traveling south on Bethel Church Road when she lost control of her car near Canes Mill Road. The car went off the left side of the road before it overturned and struck a utility pole.

The coroner said Dubose died at the scene of the crash from injuries she received. Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.