'Dangerous' blind curve in Gilbert cleared by SCDOT, considering three-way stop

A SCDOT spokesperson says that WIS TV's May 31 report on the blind curve spurred the department to action to clear the curve of vision obstructions. (Source: SCDOT)

SCDOT workers are on scene in Gilbert to clear a blind curve that residents say is very dangerous. (Source: SCDOT)

On May 31, resident concerns over a blind curve they called "dangerous" were coming to a head, but on the very next day, South Carolina Department of Transportation teams were on the scene in Gilbert to clear out foliage blocking visibility.

SCDOT says they will reach out to neighbors to make sure they have a direct line of communication for any future problems, citing WIS TV's May 31 story as the call to action they needed to clear the curve.

A SCDOT spokesperson also said that they are considering making the intersection a three-way stop to help further prevent accidents.

