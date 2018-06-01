Utility company to use helicopter to perform line work

Contractors for SCE&G will use a helicopter next week to perform electric line work in the West Columbia area.

The work area will cover about five miles from near I-126 to just east of the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

“During this period, people may see helicopters at low altitudes near our poles and lines as we safely work to enhance reliability for the residents and businesses we serve,” said Kelvin Rogers, General Manager of Electric Transmission for SCE&G.

Line work will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

