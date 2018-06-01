Walking for weight loss (and bragging rights) at Camden Middle School

When we think of "exercise" we might immediately imagine the gym, or the track, or something unnaturally strenuous. But, teachers at Camden Middle School found a practical way to incorporate their exercise into their workday.

The pounds are flying off and the competition is heating up.

School Resource Officer Sharon Green and 8th-grade teacher Jennifer Catoe are locked in a – sort – of duel.

“I’ve walked 7,400 steps so far today,” SRO Green boasted to WIS.

“Teachers are competitive,” Catoe said.

SRO Green and Mrs. Catoe are taking part in a walking competition and a “Biggest Loser” challenge with other teachers at the school. It started in July of last year and has been going on the entire school year, as teachers make an effort to be healthier in and out of the classroom.

"We're the big competitors for the weight loss,” Catoe said.

She’s lost double-digit pounds over the course of the school year – and so has SRO Green. They continue to go back and forth being the “winner” at each 9-week weigh-in.

"When you feel better about yourself... it just... you're a better parent, you're a better wife a better coworker,” Catoe said.

Both say they have experienced increased energy just by working an extra 20-30 minutes during the day.

"I try to get at least 20,000 steps in,” SRO Green said.

"That's why she's beating me,” Catoe said. “Because I only get about 15,000!."

SRO Green and Catoe both say they have about 15 more pounds to lose before they’ll hit the gym to begin toning up. They’re more motivated than ever – which is why they have a challenge for other school and Midlands teachers!

“Officer Green and I will take y'all on!”

