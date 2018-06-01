South Carolina beats Ohio State 8-3 in NCAA regional play

The Gamecocks celebrate after Danny Blair's 3-run homer at Clark-LeClair Stadium in Greenville, N.C. (Source: TheBigSpur.com)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - South Carolina pushed ahead with five runs in the seventh inning to beat Ohio State 8-3 on Friday in the NCAA Tournament's Greenville Regional.

The second-seeded Gamecocks (34-24) trailed 2-0 before the big inning, which included Danny Blair's three-run homer. Justin Row followed with a two-run single in the six-hit inning that pushed South Carolina to a 5-2 lead.

The Gamecocks added three runs in the eighth and finished with 14 hits.

Eddy Demurias (7-0) earned the win, allowing four hits and a run in three innings.

Dillon Dingler hit a solo homer and drove in two runs for the third-seeded Buckeyes (36-23), who had nine hits.

Seth Kinker (6-2) took the loss, allowing five runs and six hits in an inning.

Off to a great start. #Gamecocks win GM1 at the Greenville Regional 8-3 vs Ohio St. USC moves to the winner's bracket. Listen to the starts of the game @DannyBlair2 w/ the BIG 3-run HR, Justin Row, & @CoachKingUSC @wis10 @GamecockBasebll pic.twitter.com/lKY6lKKkhr — Joe Gorchow (@joegorchowWIS) June 1, 2018

