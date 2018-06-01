Midlands man says pothole at Sumter Mall cost him $2,000

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.More >>
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.More >>
55-year-old David Branham’s left eye, his legs, and his back show vivid reminders of a brutal attack.More >>
55-year-old David Branham’s left eye, his legs, and his back show vivid reminders of a brutal attack.More >>
In dangling its nuclear and long-range missiles in exchange for American security and economic benefits, North Korea is pushing the diplomatic envelope like never before.More >>
In dangling its nuclear and long-range missiles in exchange for American security and economic benefits, North Korea is pushing the diplomatic envelope like never before.More >>
A lawyer tapped to lead an EPA task force overseeing cleanups at the nation's most polluted places until recently worked for a top chemical and plastics manufacturer with a troubled legacy of creating some of those...More >>
A lawyer tapped to lead an EPA task force overseeing cleanups at the nation's most polluted places until recently worked for a top chemical and plastics manufacturer with a troubled legacy of creating some of those toxic sites.More >>
US employers added 223,000 jobs last month, unemployment rate fell to 18-year low of 3.8 pct.More >>
US employers added 223,000 jobs last month, unemployment rate fell to 18-year low of 3.8 pct.More >>
It was first reported as a 25-acre blaze but it grew to 125 within three hours. Wind conditions are helping the flames spread quickly, according to fire officials.More >>
It was first reported as a 25-acre blaze but it grew to 125 within three hours. Wind conditions are helping the flames spread quickly, according to fire officials.More >>
The Ute Park fire broke out Thursday afternoon. By Saturday, it had grown to more than 27,000 acres, according to the US Forest Service.More >>
The Ute Park fire broke out Thursday afternoon. By Saturday, it had grown to more than 27,000 acres, according to the US Forest Service.More >>
The Puerto Rican government released new data showing there were more deaths following Hurricane Maria than previously reported. This comes as people are pausing to remember and honor those who lost their lives.More >>
The Puerto Rican government released new data showing there were more deaths following Hurricane Maria than previously reported. This comes as people are pausing to remember and honor those who lost their lives.More >>
Being the parent of a sick child is never easy, especially when your child is allergic to the only thing that is supposed to keep her alive. But the 13-year-old diabetic Midlands girl in dire need of a rare pancreatic transplant finally got the pancreas she needed.More >>
Being the parent of a sick child is never easy, especially when your child is allergic to the only thing that is supposed to keep her alive. But the 13-year-old diabetic Midlands girl in dire need of a rare pancreatic transplant finally got the pancreas she needed.More >>
Hundreds of boaters today packed the waters of Lake Murray for the music festival “DriftJam” and to support veterans and active military personnel.More >>
Hundreds of boaters today packed the waters of Lake Murray for the music festival “DriftJam” and to support veterans and active military personnel.More >>
Some Midlands shoppers are calling the Sumter Mall a disgrace. Not because of the shopping, but because of the parking lot.More >>
Some Midlands shoppers are calling the Sumter Mall a disgrace. Not because of the shopping, but because of the parking lot.More >>
The blaze started burning early Friday and has already forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes.More >>
The blaze started burning early Friday and has already forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes.More >>