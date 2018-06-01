Lexington county leads state with 39 traffic fatalities so far in 2018

A man from Charlottesville, Virginia - who openly admits to being a pedophile - is running for Congress.More >>
A man from Charlottesville, Virginia - who openly admits to being a pedophile - is running for Congress.More >>
Racist posts to social media after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Louisiana highway have been met with disgust and outrage.More >>
Racist posts to social media after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Louisiana highway have been met with disgust and outrage.More >>
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.More >>
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.More >>
55-year-old David Branham’s left eye, his legs, and his back show vivid reminders of a brutal attack.More >>
55-year-old David Branham’s left eye, his legs, and his back show vivid reminders of a brutal attack.More >>
A 20-year-old Lexington woman was found dead in the woods near the city.More >>
A 20-year-old Lexington woman was found dead in the woods near the city.More >>
A top aide to Kim Jong Un will make a rare visit to Washington to deliver a letter from the North Korean leader to President Donald Trump on Friday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reports "good progress" toward...More >>
A top aide to Kim Jong Un will make a rare visit to Washington to deliver a letter from the North Korean leader to President Donald Trump on Friday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reports "good progress" toward reviving a June summit.More >>
Court records show DNA from a tissue left in a trash can led authorities to arrest a former California police officer suspected of being the Golden State Killer.More >>
Court records show DNA from a tissue left in a trash can led authorities to arrest a former California police officer suspected of being the Golden State Killer.More >>
“The government harassed my father, stole my family’s money and is now apparently hoping we’ll just forget about it,” the family's son said.More >>
“The government harassed my father, stole my family’s money and is now apparently hoping we’ll just forget about it,” the family's son said.More >>
On May 31, resident concerns over a blind curve they called "dangerous" were coming to a head, but on the very next day, South Carolina Department of Transportation teams were on the scene to clear out foliage blocking visibility.More >>
On May 31, resident concerns over a blind curve they called "dangerous" were coming to a head, but on the very next day, South Carolina Department of Transportation teams were on the scene to clear out foliage blocking visibility.More >>
Contractors for SCE&G will use a helicopter next week to perform electric line work in the West Columbia area.More >>
Contractors for SCE&G will use a helicopter next week to perform electric line work in the West Columbia area.More >>
Five people were shot, three fatally, at a home Thursday morning on Chaney Grove Road in the Timmonsville area, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Five people were shot, three fatally, at a home Thursday morning on Chaney Grove Road in the Timmonsville area, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A spokesperson issued a statement saying the company was "sorry our fans had to see those awful posts."More >>
A spokesperson issued a statement saying the company was "sorry our fans had to see those awful posts."More >>
When we think of "exercise" we might immediately imagine the gym, or the track, or something unnaturally strenuous. But, teachers at Camden Middle School found a practical way to incorporate their exercise into their workday.More >>
When we think of "exercise" we might immediately imagine the gym, or the track, or something unnaturally strenuous. But, teachers at Camden Middle School found a practical way to incorporate their exercise into their workday.More >>
There is a renewed push for regular foster homes for 1,640 children in South Carolina, following the discovery of 11-month-old Harlee Lewis' body in Chesterfield County.More >>
There is a renewed push for regular foster homes for 1,640 children in South Carolina, following the discovery of 11-month-old Harlee Lewis' body in Chesterfield County.More >>