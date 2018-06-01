Two arrested following RCSD vehicle chase

Two people are facing arrest once they recover in the hospital after leading deputies on a chase before crashing their car.

The incident began when deputies stopped a car for a traffic violation just before 2 p.m. on Friday. When the deputies realized they recognized the passenger in the car as having an outstanding felony warrant, the driver of the car sped off and a chase ensued. The chase lasted for about 10 miles before the driver crashed.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to a local hospital following the crash. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Deputies identified Reggie Goodwin, 47, as the driver of the car. Goodwin was seen throwing multiple items out of his car window during the chase. The items were later identified as narcotics and a handgun.

The passenger in the car was identified as 33-year-old Ashley Baker. Baker was served an outstanding child neglect warrant.

