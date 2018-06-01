Missing Lexington woman found dead in woods

No arrests have been made yet in connection with discovery of Kyrstin Blackburn, who was found deceased in the woods near Pelion. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

A 20-year-old Lexington woman was found dead in the woods near the city, according to the Lexington County Coroner.

Kyrstin Star Blackburn was found deceased in a wooded area off of Platt Springs Road on Friday, June 1, after the Lexington County Sheriff's Department says they opened a missing person case on Tuesday.

#BREAKING: We opened a missing person case on Kyrstin Blackburn Tuesday morning.



During our efforts to locate her, investigators found her body in a wooded area off Platt Springs Rd Friday morning. No arrests have been made in connection to this missing person case. 1/2#LESM pic.twitter.com/iC5oZnoiYV — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) June 1, 2018

LCSD said that no arrests have been made in connection with the case and that they are investigating to determine if Blackburn's death was a result of a criminal act or of natural causes, based on the results of the autopsy.

We’re looking into the circumstances surrounding her death to determine if it was related to a criminal act or natural causes. Much of our work is dependent on results from a pending autopsy the @LexCoCoroner's has scheduled for Saturday. 2/2#LESM #LCSDnews — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) June 1, 2018

Blackburn's autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, June 2.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the "submit a tip" tab.

