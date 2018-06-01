Missing Lexington woman found dead in woods

The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.More >>
A man from Charlottesville, Virginia - who openly admits to being a pedophile - is running for Congress.More >>
A 20-year-old Lexington woman was found dead in the woods near the city.More >>
Five people were shot, three fatally, at a home Thursday morning on Chaney Grove Road in the Timmonsville area, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A top aide to Kim Jong Un will make a rare visit to Washington to deliver a letter from the North Korean leader to President Donald Trump on Friday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reports "good progress" toward...More >>
Nearly four years after protests in Ferguson raised concerns about racial profiling of blacks in Missouri, a report from the state attorney general shows that African-American drivers are 85 percent more likely to...More >>
Lexington County is atop the leaderboard for the highest number of traffic fatalities statewide in 2018; a statistic it isn’t proud of.More >>
Heads up! Friday is an Alert Day for not only a chances of strong evening storms but also for triple digit heat.More >>
Court records show DNA from a tissue left in a trash can led authorities to arrest a former California police officer suspected of being the Golden State Killer.More >>
The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.More >>
LeBron James defied belief with another brilliant playoff performance and was in utter disbelief at teammate J.R. Smith and the officials about key plays down the stretch that sent the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 124-114 loss to Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.More >>
Nearly 1,000 people have been ticketed for texting while driving since the law went into effect last July.More >>
US employers added 223,000 jobs last month, unemployment rate fell to 18-year low of 3.8 pct.More >>
