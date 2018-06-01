Another top defensive end commits to Carolina

A University of Louisville men's basketball transfer has been ruled ineligible to suit up for the Gamecocks next season, according to a statement from the school's athletic department.More >>
That Alabama-Auburn national championship match in men’s golf won’t take place after all.More >>
In Mark Kingston’s first year in Columbia, USC will open tournament play in the Greenville Regional at East Carolina.More >>
The LSU baseball team found out Monday it will be heading to Oregon to play in the Corvallis Regional hosted by Oregon State.More >>
She beat Pepperdine's Ashley Lahey 6-4, 6-2 Monday in North Carolina. Hartono is the first player in Rebel women's tennis history to win the NCAA Championship.More >>
Auburn baseball’s bid to host a regional fell short, but their season still lives on, as the Tigers clinched a berth in the Raleigh regional hosted by 16-seed NC State.More >>
The Rebels used a four run 7th to accomplish something that hasn't been done in 12 years. They beat LSU 9-1 to win their first SEC Baseball Tournament championship since 2006.More >>
In an extra innings affair, LSU struck for three runs in the top of the 12th, capped off by a two-run double in Todd Peterson’s first career at-bat as LSU defeated South Carolina, 6-3, Thursday evening to advance in the SEC Tournament.More >>
Florida freshman right-hander Tommy Mace limited LSU to one earned run in seven innings Wednesday night as the Gators edged the Tigers, 4-3, in the second round of the SEC Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.More >>
LSU football legend Billy Cannon died Sunday morning. He was 80 years old.More >>
