Victim in late Thursday shooting identified by coroner's office

The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.More >>
The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.More >>
Hopefully this latest product test reminds you to not try these things at home - - - just let Kristen do it for you!More >>
Hopefully this latest product test reminds you to not try these things at home - - - just let Kristen do it for you!More >>
The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Thursday morning shedding more light into the death of 11-month-old Harlee Lewis.More >>
The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Thursday morning shedding more light into the death of 11-month-old Harlee Lewis.More >>
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.More >>
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.More >>
An unconfirmed tornado was caught on video crossing the Mississippi River on Thursday evening, May 31.More >>
An unconfirmed tornado was caught on video crossing the Mississippi River on Thursday evening, May 31.More >>
A top aide to Kim Jong Un will make a rare visit to Washington to deliver a letter from the North Korean leader to President Donald Trump on Friday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reports "good progress" toward...More >>
A top aide to Kim Jong Un will make a rare visit to Washington to deliver a letter from the North Korean leader to President Donald Trump on Friday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reports "good progress" toward reviving a June summit.More >>
US employers added 223,000 jobs last month, unemployment rate fell to 18-year low of 3.8 pct.More >>
US employers added 223,000 jobs last month, unemployment rate fell to 18-year low of 3.8 pct.More >>
LeBron James defied belief with another brilliant playoff performance and was in utter disbelief at teammate J.R. Smith and the officials about key plays down the stretch that sent the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 124-114 loss to Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.More >>
LeBron James defied belief with another brilliant playoff performance and was in utter disbelief at teammate J.R. Smith and the officials about key plays down the stretch that sent the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 124-114 loss to Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.More >>
The video is approaching 2 million views and 40,000 shares.More >>
The video is approaching 2 million views and 40,000 shares.More >>
A week after landing the Class of 2019’s top defensive end, another one has joined the fold with South Carolina.More >>
A week after landing the Class of 2019’s top defensive end, another one has joined the fold with South Carolina.More >>
The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.More >>
The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.More >>
The daughter of a fallen Fort Bragg soldier is the star of her third viral social media post - but this time, it features her father's band of brothers keeping a watchful eye on her.More >>
The daughter of a fallen Fort Bragg soldier is the star of her third viral social media post - but this time, it features her father's band of brothers keeping a watchful eye on her.More >>
The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a shooting allegedly done by a 61-year-old man arrested by the Richland County Sheriff's Department late Thursday night.More >>
The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a shooting allegedly done by a 61-year-old man arrested by the Richland County Sheriff's Department late Thursday night.More >>
55-year-old David Branham’s left eye, his legs, and his back show vivid reminders of a brutal attack.More >>
55-year-old David Branham’s left eye, his legs, and his back show vivid reminders of a brutal attack.More >>