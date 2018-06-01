Victim in late Thursday shooting identified by coroner's office

Lewis Richardson is facing multiple charges in connection to a shooting in Richland County on Thursday. (Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a shooting allegedly done by a 61-year-old man arrested by the Richland County Sheriff's Department late Thursday night.

Markese Jones, 26, was wounded just before 5 p.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m. at Palmetto Health Richland.

Investigators quickly apprehended Jerry Lewis Richardson and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a deadly crime.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.