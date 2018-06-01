A year after indictment, Sen. John Courson will finally go to trial

A year after he was indicted in connection with an ongoing corruption probe in the State House, state Sen. John Courson will begin his awaited trial on the charges.

Courson's trial is expected to begin Monday at 9 a.m. at the Richland County Courthouse.

The March 2017 and October 2017 indictments charged Courson with misconduct in office and use of campaign funds for personal uses.

According to the indictments, Courson "unlawfully" converted $247,829.81 in campaign funds to his personal use through a political consulting firm owned by Richard Quinn & Associates. From there, the indictment said Quinn's group paid $132,802.95 to Courson personally. All this transpired over the course of 6 years, the indictment alleged.

Courson, alongside others like legislators Richard Quinn, Jr., Tracy Edge, and James Harrison and political kingmaker Richard Quinn, Sr., were the focuses of a probe by Solicitor David Pascoe.

