Man captured in November 2017 double murder case

A man wanted in connection with a double homicide back in a 2017 case has finally been arrested, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Anthony Tryon Price has been charged with two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Price stands accused of murdering Harry Arthur Butler, Jr. and Logan Michael Novak back on Nov. 18, 2017 at an area on Bradby Lane.

More information is still being sought in connection with this case.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

