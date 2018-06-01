I-20EB back open after causing major delays near Mineral Springs - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

I-20EB back open after causing major delays near Mineral Springs Rd.

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A collision on I-20EB is causing delays. (SCDOT) A collision on I-20EB is causing delays. (SCDOT)
(WIS) -

A collision on I-20 Eastbound at Exit 58 near Mineral Springs Road had traffic at a standstill on Friday morning. 

There were reported injuries, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

The accident has been cleared and lanes are back open to traffic. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • The summit's back on: Trump meets NKorean at White House

    The summit's back on: Trump meets NKorean at White House

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-06-01 04:37:53 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-06-01 19:51:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference, Thursday, May 31, 2018, in New York.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference, Thursday, May 31, 2018, in New York.

    A top aide to Kim Jong Un will make a rare visit to Washington to deliver a letter from the North Korean leader to President Donald Trump on Friday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reports "good progress" toward...

    More >>

    A top aide to Kim Jong Un will make a rare visit to Washington to deliver a letter from the North Korean leader to President Donald Trump on Friday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reports "good progress" toward reviving a June summit.

    More >>

  • US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

    US unemployment falls nearly to 1969 levels; hiring is solid

    Friday, June 1 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-06-01 12:37:04 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 3:49 PM EDT2018-06-01 19:49:26 GMT
    US employers added 223,000 jobs last month, unemployment rate fell to 18-year low of 3.8 pct. (Source: Raycom Media graphic)US employers added 223,000 jobs last month, unemployment rate fell to 18-year low of 3.8 pct. (Source: Raycom Media graphic)

    US employers added 223,000 jobs last month, unemployment rate fell to 18-year low of 3.8 pct.

    More >>

    US employers added 223,000 jobs last month, unemployment rate fell to 18-year low of 3.8 pct.

    More >>

  • James left in disbelief after brilliant Game 1 performance

    James left in disbelief after brilliant Game 1 performance

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-06-01 04:27:02 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-06-01 19:32:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ben Margot). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts to a call during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts to a call during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

    LeBron James defied belief with another brilliant playoff performance and was in utter disbelief at teammate J.R. Smith and the officials about key plays down the stretch that sent the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 124-114 loss to Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

    More >>

    LeBron James defied belief with another brilliant playoff performance and was in utter disbelief at teammate J.R. Smith and the officials about key plays down the stretch that sent the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 124-114 loss to Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly