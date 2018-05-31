Newbery County man sentenced for murders of 2 service men at Lexington bar

Joseph Mills will spend the next 40 years behind bars without the possibility of parole for the murders of Charles Judge, Jr. and Jonathan Prins. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)

A Newberry County man has been sentenced for the murders of two US service members.

Joseph Mills will spend the next 40 years behind bars without the possibility of parole for the murders of Charles Judge, Jr. and Jonathan Prins. Mills pleaded guilty to the crime.

The men were shot and killed at the Frayed Knot Bar and Grill in Lexington County, near Lake Murray.

Related: Bond denied for man accused of killing two men at Lake Murray bar

Officials say Mills went looking for his girlfriend when a fight broke out. Mills shot several rounds into the air, before shooting both Judge and Prins.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.