Neighbors say blind curve is an accident waiting to happen

By Chad Mills, Reporter
This year, there have been more traffic fatalities in Lexington County than any other county in the state and neighbors in the town of Gilbert say another traffic death could be just around the corner on one dangerous road in that area.
GILBERT, SC (WIS) -

Even quick trips to the grocery store or gas station cause some serious white knuckle driving for Kay Brown.

"Every time we come out this road, we say, 'Ugh. We've got to do something about this road,'" Brown said.

The road she’s talking about is Lewie Road at its intersection with Harley Taylor, which is an intersection located near Gilbert.

"It just frustrates us that we couldn't get nothing done ourselves, so we had to call WIS,” she said.

Brown said an overgrown thicket of bushes on Lewie Road has turned this intersection into a blind curve.

"You can't see around it. You can't see over it,” she said.

"You have to literally stop,” added Rick Bowman, who lives near the intersection. “You can't just come up here and make this turn. You have to stop up in here somewhere, so you have clear visibility of traffic coming this way."

Bowman said it's an accident waiting to happen.

"Maybe me or my grandkids or somebody get hit out here in the front yard. I don't want to wait for that to happen,” he said.

Neither does Brown.

"It needs to be a three-way stop or either keep the shrubbery, the bushes, and everything trimmed down so people can see around the curve,” she said.

No word yet on who has the authority to improve that intersection and clear the bushes, but WIS has asked the South Carolina Department of Transportation for answers.

Data for the past four years shows that only two accidents happened at that intersection, but neighbors said that data doesn't account for all of the close calls and clipped mailboxes and trees.

