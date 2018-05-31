Three arrested in Orangeburg County for assisting wanted fugitive Derian James

Three people in Orangeburg County are facing charges in connection to the search for 18-year-old Derian James last week. (Source: WISTV)

Marquise White, 22, Nas Grant, 17, and Brittney Rolack,17, are all charged with of obstruction of justice. White is also charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. During a court hearing on Thursday, White’s bond was set at $20,000. Both Grant and Rolack’s bond was set at $10,000.

“I’m keeping my promise that if you assisted James in any way, you were going to jail with him,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “I said just last week that if you want to talk to us, the door is open. But if we’re coming through your door, it’s too late.”

Authorities were searching for James after a task force of US Marshals and Orangeburg County deputies were fired on while attempting to serve a warrant on another individual back on May 17.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division along with Orangeburg deputies acted on information they developed from the investigation and searched multiple locations in the county before they found James in a Eutawville home. White, Grant, and Rolack were also in the home with James.

James was captured on May 25 after a $2,500 reward was announced. Another $2,500 reward is still out for the capture of Curtis Green. Green is wanted on an escape charge after he and two other inmates escaped from the Orangeburg County Detention Center on May 19.

Anyone who may have any information on where Green is located is urged to contact OCSO at (803) 534-3550. You can also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

