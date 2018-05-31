Richland Co. deputies investigating shooting that injured 1

Richland County deputies are investigating after a shooting incident left one man injured Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Caroline Road just after 4:30 p.m. and found a male victim who was shot in the lower body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital from the scene.

Deputies were not able to specify whether they were searching for a suspect, however, they say there is no reason to believe there is a threat to public safety. This is being investigated as an isolated incident.

Investigators are still working to figure out exactly what happened. Check back for updates.

