61-year-old man arrested, charged in fatal shooting in Richland - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

61-year-old man arrested, charged in fatal shooting in Richland County

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The victim who was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Richland County has died and a 61-year-old man is facing charges, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. 

The coroner has not released the victim's identity yet. 

Richland County deputies responded to the 1700 block of Caroline Road just after 4:30 p.m. and found a male victim who was shot in the lower body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital from the scene where he later died. 

A suspect was detained by deputies following the shooting and is now facing multiple charges. The suspect, who has been identified as 61-year-old Jerry Lewis Richardson, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a deadly crime. He will be transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Google blames Wikipedia for "Nazism" tag on California GOP

    Google blames Wikipedia for "Nazism" tag on California GOP

    Thursday, May 31 2018 9:47 PM EDT2018-06-01 01:47:02 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 3:43 AM EDT2018-06-01 07:43:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). In this Dec. 4, 2017, photo, people walk by Google offices in New York. Google is blaming "vandalism" at Wikipedia for search results that incorrectly said the ideology of the California Republican Party included "Nazism." The...(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). In this Dec. 4, 2017, photo, people walk by Google offices in New York. Google is blaming "vandalism" at Wikipedia for search results that incorrectly said the ideology of the California Republican Party included "Nazism." The...
    Google blames Wikipedia 'vandalism' for linking California GOP to Nazism.More >>
    Google blames Wikipedia 'vandalism' for linking California GOP to Nazism.More >>

  • James left in disbelief after brilliant Game 1 performance

    James left in disbelief after brilliant Game 1 performance

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-06-01 04:27:02 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 3:42 AM EDT2018-06-01 07:42:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ben Margot). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts to a call during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.(AP Photo/Ben Margot). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts to a call during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 2018.

    LeBron James defied belief with another brilliant playoff performance and was in utter disbelief at teammate J.R. Smith and the officials about key plays down the stretch that sent the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 124-114 loss to Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

    More >>

    LeBron James defied belief with another brilliant playoff performance and was in utter disbelief at teammate J.R. Smith and the officials about key plays down the stretch that sent the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 124-114 loss to Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

    More >>

  • Warriors withstand James' 51 points to win NBA Finals Game 1

    Warriors withstand James' 51 points to win NBA Finals Game 1

    Friday, June 1 2018 12:07 AM EDT2018-06-01 04:07:43 GMT
    Friday, June 1 2018 3:42 AM EDT2018-06-01 07:42:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, ...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, ...

    Stephen Curry scored 29 points and the Golden State Warriors withstood a brilliant 51-point performance by LeBron James to beat Cleveland 124-114 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

    More >>

    Stephen Curry scored 29 points and the Golden State Warriors withstood a brilliant 51-point performance by LeBron James to beat Cleveland 124-114 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly