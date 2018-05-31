61-year-old man arrested, charged in fatal shooting in Richland County

The victim who was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Richland County has died and a 61-year-old man is facing charges, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

The coroner has not released the victim's identity yet.

Richland County deputies responded to the 1700 block of Caroline Road just after 4:30 p.m. and found a male victim who was shot in the lower body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital from the scene where he later died.

A suspect was detained by deputies following the shooting and is now facing multiple charges. The suspect, who has been identified as 61-year-old Jerry Lewis Richardson, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a deadly crime. He will be transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

