Overturned dump truck causes traffic delay on interstate in Clarendon County

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say drivers can expect delays on Interstate 95 due to an overturned dump truck.

The delay stretches from exit 119 to the 122-mile marker in Clarendon County.

Drivers are urged to use caution when driving through the area.

