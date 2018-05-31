Overturned dump truck causes traffic delay on interstate in Clarendon County

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say drivers can expect delays on Interstate 95 due to an overturned dump truck. (Source: SCHP)

The delay stretches from exit 119 to the 122-mile marker in Clarendon County.

Drivers are urged to use caution when driving through the area.

Clarendon: I95 north is blocked at the 121mm due to an overturned dump truck. Detour is exit 119 to 122mm. Expect delays, use caution. pic.twitter.com/4qtYaq3CyF — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) May 31, 2018

