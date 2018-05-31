Fort Jackson kicks off 'Victory Week' with 101st anniversary cel - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Fort Jackson kicks off 'Victory Week' with 101st anniversary celebration

By Sarah Bursey, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Brig. Gen. John "Pete" Johnson accepts command at Fort Jackson during ceremony in June (Source: WIS) Brig. Gen. John "Pete" Johnson accepts command at Fort Jackson during ceremony in June (Source: WIS)
FORT JACKSON, SC (WIS) -

Victory Week at Fort Jackson will commence with a 101st  birthday celebration anniversary on Saturday, June 2nd from 5 –9:30 p.m.

The celebration will take place at Hilton Field with displays, rides, activities, and a free concert.  The day will conclude with a fireworks display.

Other activities include:

  • Sunday, June 3: 6:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. On-post 101 mile bike ride, beginning at Darby Field in order to build camaraderie, strengthen community partnership, and increase public awareness of Victory Week.  Early Registration is at https://www.Eventbrite.com/e/2018-fort-jackson-victory-week-101-mile-bike-ride-tickets-45079240221  Late Registration is: 5:30– 6:30 a.m. at Darby Field
  • Monday, June 4: 6:30-9:30 p.m: Come Meet Your Army Tour of the Normandy Invasion Course. Visitors will learn how Soldiers train at the U.S. Army’s largest and busiest training center. Register at: https:/einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=389363&k=01694B0A7D54 no later than May 31.
  • Tuesday, June 5: The Columbia Fireflies will host Fort Jackson’s Soldiers at a baseball game at Spirit Communications Park (1640 Freed St, Columbia, SC 29201)
  • Wednesday, June 6: 6:45 a.m.-3 p.m.: Come Meet Your Army Tour. Visitors will learn how Soldiers train at the U.S. Army’s largest and busiest training center and get an opportunity to see a parachute demonstration by the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights. Guests must register at https:/einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=389682&k=01694B0F7355 no later than June 4. 
  • Thursday, June 7: 6:45 a.m. – 3 p.m: Come Meet Your Army Tour. Learn how the U.S. Army’s newest Soldiers train, observe a Basic Combat Training graduation and shooting demonstration by the Army Marksmanship Unit. Guests must register at https:/einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=394720&k=0168460E7957 no later than June 5. 
  • Friday, June 8: 12 noon: Fort Jackson Birthday Golf Tournament at the Fort Jackson Golf Course.  The tournament is to build morale, esprit de corps, and enhance the relationships with the local community.  Maximum # of players – 256 (128 per course) Cost: $50 for members, $65 for others.Registration at: https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac103/wbwsc/jacksonrectrac.wsc/wbsearch.html?wbsi=ddda71de-2d44-8aab-3a14-b9bb5c240486&xxmod=tp
  • Saturday, June 9: Association of the United States Army is hosting the Army’s 243rd and Fort Jackson’s 101st Birthday Celebration at the Columbia Convention Center.  Fort Jackson Soldiers, spouses, Civilians, contractors, Partners in Excellence (PiE), and friends of Fort Jackson are invited and highly encouraged to attend. Social hour is from 5-6 p.m. with the receiving line starting from 5:15-6 p.m.  The authorized uniform for the Birthday Ball is the Army Service Uniform with a bow tie or Mess Dress. Civilian men wear business/ formal attire.  Civilian women wear evening gowns (formal attire). The ticket price for the Birthday Ball is $37.79 each for E7/GS7 and below and Civilians and others are $53.55 each for all other personnel. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly