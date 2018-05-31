Gorgeous NC baby stars in photoshoot with fallen soldier father's band of brothers

Photos taken by Pinehurst Photography in North Carolina on May 29 show their current story: Britt and baby Christian backed by Chris's unit from the 82nd Airborn Division. (Source: Pinehurst Photography)

Daughter of SPC Christopher M Harris, KIA August 2, 2017, held lovingly in her mother’s arms and supported by members of the 82nd Airborne. A stark reminder that freedom is not free. (Source: Pinehurst Photography)

The daughter of a fallen Fort Bragg soldier is the star of her third viral social media post - but this time, it features her father's band of brothers keeping a watchful eye on her.

Army SPC Chris Harris, 25, was killed when his convoy was attacked in a suicide bombing on Aug. 2, 2017, according to the Stars and Stripes. Nearly a year later, Chris' wife, Britt, continues to honor her late husband's memory with Army-based tributes and continues to include her father's spirit.

Photos taken by Pinehurst Photography in North Carolina on May 29 show their current story: Britt and baby Christian backed by Chris's unit from the 82nd Airborn Division.

In the most striking photo, Christian is being held by a number of the soldiers with her eyes looking up.

This isn't Christian's first photo shoot - she also posed with her father's gear in her newborn photo shoot. Christian Michelle Harris was born on St. Patrick's Day of this year. Britt found out she was six weeks pregnant when Chris left for Afghanistan and was killed a week later.

Photographer Kendra Lee revealed the inspiration behind this photoshoot.

"The idea for the photo came to me as a visual representation of the support she has from the family he made with his unit," Lee said. "[Chris] was so excited to be a dad. They were going to be the most beautiful parents."

She was also a big hit in a viral video when Chris' unit recorded a video revealing pink confetti from cannons.

"The guys went viral with a gender reveal video and Britt wanted to bring them all together so Christian would know how loved she is," Lee said. "She was born on St. Patrick’s Day, also the very day they returned home."

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.