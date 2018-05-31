Accident on I-20 EB cleared, but traffic remains an issue

A multi-vehicle crash at Interstate 20 eastbound at Bush River Road and Interstate 26 has been cleared, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A fatality and other injuries have been reported, but it is unclear how many are injured or the cause of the collisions. Several lanes were closed as a result of the crash.
Troopers are still urging commuters to find alternate routes before heading in this direction.
Lexington: I20 East bound at Bush River road is blocked due to a multi vehicle collision. Expect delays, find Alternate route! pic.twitter.com/l6af48m85J— Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) May 31, 2018
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.
