Accident on I-20 EB cleared, but traffic remains an issue

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A multi-vehicle crash at Interstate 20 eastbound at Bush River Road and Interstate 26 has been cleared, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A fatality and other injuries have been reported, but it is unclear how many are injured or the cause of the collisions. Several lanes were closed as a result of the crash.

Troopers are still urging commuters to find alternate routes before heading in this direction.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

