9-year-old identified as victim in fatal collision on I-20 EB

The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim who died in a collision on Interstate 20 Thursday afternoon as a 9-year-old from the Town of Lexington.

The coroner said 9-year-old Kade Crocker died at the scene of the crash from his injuries.

Crocker was the passenger in a car that crashed into a car that was stopped in the left lane to assist a disabled car in the center lane just before 1 p.m. The 9-year-old was properly restrained in the car when the collision happened, according to the coroner. The driver of the car Crocker was in was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several lanes of the interstate were closed as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lexington: I20 East bound at Bush River road is blocked due to a multi vehicle collision. Expect delays, find Alternate route! pic.twitter.com/l6af48m85J — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) May 31, 2018

