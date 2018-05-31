9-year-old identified as victim in fatal collision on I-20 EB - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

9-year-old identified as victim in fatal collision on I-20 EB

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington County Coroner has identified the victim who died in a collision on Interstate 20 Thursday afternoon as a 9-year-old from the Town of Lexington. 

The coroner said 9-year-old Kade Crocker died at the scene of the crash from his injuries.

Crocker was the passenger in a car that crashed into a car that was stopped in the left lane to assist a disabled car in the center lane just before 1 p.m. The 9-year-old was properly restrained in the car when the collision happened, according to the coroner. The driver of the car Crocker was in was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Several lanes of the interstate were closed as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

