National Donut Day will be super sweet with these deals - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

National Donut Day will be super sweet with these deals

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Celebrate National Donut Day with deals and freebies. (Source: Duck Donuts) Celebrate National Donut Day with deals and freebies. (Source: Duck Donuts)
(WIS) -

National Donut Day is on June 1 and you don't want to miss all the sweet deals to celebrate.

For a full list of restaurants with special offers on this holiday, visit Palmetto Weekend. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly