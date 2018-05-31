SC Trooper is an 'angel' to Delaware family stranded on the side of the road

Lance Corporal Gardner with SCHP went above and beyond to help a family on Monday. (Facebook)

A family from Delaware is thanking a South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper for going out of his way on Monday.

Lance Corporal Gardner with SCHP helped the family traveling with kids when they broke down along I-85 North in Spartanburg, SC. But he didn't stop there.

Jae Chanta'l posted on Facebook that Gardner went out of his way to take the family to the airport so that they could get a new rental car and go home. "He sat there with us until we got the rental when he didn't really have to," Chanta'l said. "He went out of his way to make sure our family was safe and ready to continue our travels."

She was also grateful for Gardner being a huge inspiration to her little cousin by giving him someone to look up to. He showed the little boy the ropes on his patrol car by letting him honk the horn and get the vehicle lights flashing- much to the boy's excitement.

"Now all he talks about is being an officer like Trooper Jay," she said.

