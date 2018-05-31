Blowfish kick off opening day in Lexington County

Louisiana State Police responds to the fatal accident involving Sherell Lewis in a press release. A social media post now has over 2,000 shares concerning a driver's response shortly after hitting Sherell Lewis, 31, of Leesville.More >>
The mother of an 11-month-old baby that was found dead in Chesterfield County Tuesday afternoon is now accused of stuffing her daughter's body in a garbage bag, then in a diaper box and hiding the box in the woods.
The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die."
The baby's mother is charged with felony child abuse, punishable by up to three years in prison.
National Donut Day is on June 1 and you don't want to miss all the sweet deals to celebrate.
Chesterfield County officials said the 19-year-old mother who is the prime suspect in the death of her 11-month-old daughter was distressed because the child's father was dead and his family wanted to get custody of the child.
The suspect in February's massacre at a Florida high school made chilling cellphone videos announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying "you're all going to die."
President Donald Trump has signed legislation that would help people with deadly diseases try experimental treatments.
Maurice Adams Jr., 8, helped a woman with a walker make it up a set of stairs. Adams was with his mother when he saw the woman struggling, so he jumped out of the car and gave her a helping hand.
McMaster rules on vanity license plates in SC
Think about when you go shopping for food at the grocery store. You walk through the door, grab a cart, grab your groceries off the shelves, but most people never think twice to wipe the cart down. Do you ever think what's on the handle you're touching and putting your food on?
