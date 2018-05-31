Blowfish kick off opening day in Lexington County - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Blowfish kick off opening day in Lexington County

The blowfish kick off their season this week. (WIS) The blowfish kick off their season this week. (WIS)
(WIS) -

The beginning of the season for the Lexington County Blowfish starts May 31.

The team will take on the Forest City Owls.

The theme for Thursday night is "Stars and Stripes." There will also be a half off drink special from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Next week, the team will take on Macon Bacon and be referred to as the Lexington County Pancakes. 

June 23 will be The Greatest Showmen Night. Dancer from The Greatest Showmen and Lexington County native, Jeremy Hudson, will be in attendance. He will sign autographs and throw the first pitch.

Fireworks will go off to the Greatest Showman soundtrack. 

Jerseys worn by players throughout the season will be auctioned off at the end of the season for charity. 

