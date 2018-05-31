Gov. Henry McMaster rules on vanity license plates in SC - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gov. Henry McMaster rules on vanity license plates in SC

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Gov. Henry McMaster ruled on vanity license plates in SC May 30. (WIS) Gov. Henry McMaster ruled on vanity license plates in SC May 30. (WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A new rule straight from the governor's desk to the South Carolina DMV says that certain words are protected speech and should be okay for license plates.

The long list of banned words for vanity license plates in SC included religious references, like "God" and "Jesus."

On May 30, Gov. Henry McMaster sent a letter to the DMV declaring that from now on, such plates will be allowed.

He said putting the words on license plates are constitutionally protected expressions of free speech.

McMaster said applications that have words known to be profane, vulgar, racist, sexist, sacrilegious, offensive, or inappropriate, will remain denied.

