South Congaree drug bust nets thousands in heroin

South Congaree Police announced they've gotten thousands of dollar’s worth of heroin off the streets.

Police shared the news of the bust with a photo of the confiscated drugs on Facebook on Wednesday.

The bust happened May 25 in the town of South Congaree. The heroin confiscated had an estimated street value of $3,000 to $5,000.

WIS is told that Michael Peeples of Orangeburg and Brandon Albertson of Gaston were arrested on numerous drug charges.

