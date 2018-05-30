South Congaree drug bust nets thousands in heroin - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

South Congaree drug bust nets thousands in heroin

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
SOUTH CONGAREE, SC (WIS) -

South Congaree Police announced they've gotten thousands of dollar’s worth of heroin off the streets.

Police shared the news of the bust with a photo of the confiscated drugs on Facebook on Wednesday.

The bust happened May 25 in the town of South Congaree. The heroin confiscated had an estimated street value of $3,000 to $5,000.

WIS is told that Michael Peeples of Orangeburg and Brandon Albertson of Gaston were arrested on numerous drug charges.

