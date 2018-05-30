CPD: 2 men injured in shooting at Columbia apartment complex

Columbia Police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex near S. Beltline Boulevard. (Source: WISTV)

Columbia Police say two men were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex near S. Beltline Boulevard Wednesday night.

Just before 8 p.m., CPD received a call about shots being fired in the Columbia Garden Apartments located in the 4000 block of Plowden Road. Two men were transported to the hospital with injuries. One of the men was treated and released Wednesday night. It is not clear whether the second victim is still in the hospital or how serious his injuries were.

Details remain extremely limited right now as officers continue to investigate exactly what happened.

Anyone who may have any information on the shooting is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

