Visitation, funeral services set for WYFF News 4 anchor Mike McCormick

Visitation and funeral services were announced Wednesday for WYFF News 4 anchor Mike McCormick, who was tragically killed earlier this week, along with WYFF News 4 photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer.

The two journalists were reporting on heavy rain and mudslides Monday in Polk County, NC, when a tree fell on their new vehicle.

Visitation is set for Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main Street, in Spartanburg.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Central United Methodist Church, located at 233 N. Church Street, in Spartanburg, and officiated by reverends Dr. Tom Norrell and Bailey Nelson.

Officials with the funeral home also released an obituary, which reads in part:

"Michael William McCormick, 36, of Moore, (was) born January 20, 1982, in Manhasset, New York.

"He was the son of Karen Joyce Zagorski McMullen (John G.) of Port Richey, FL, and William 'Bill' McCormick (Denise Stonik) of Redington Beach, Florida.

"A graduate of the University of Miami, Mike received a degree in Broadcast Journalism and Theater Arts.

"He joined WYFF News 4 in April 2007 as a reporter in the Spartanburg newsroom.

"In 2014, he was named anchor of WYFF News 4 on Sundays at 6 and 11 p.m.

"He enjoyed cooking with local, fresh ingredients from the Hub City Farmers' Market, as well as spending time with his family and two dogs, Boq and Chai.

"In addition to his parents, he is survived by his partner, Brian Dailey and Brian's daughters, Katy and Emma Dailey; brother, Kevin McMullen (Novi); and nieces, Holly and Kaylee.

"In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303; Spartanburg Soup Kitchen, 136 South Forest Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306; or Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.

"An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com."

Visitation for Aaron was announced earlier Wednesday.

It will be held Thursday, from 7 to 9 p.m., at Seawright Funeral Home, 26 East Main Street, in Inman.