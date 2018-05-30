Lexington County Coroner identifies victim in fatal Swansea collision

The Lexington County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a collision Wednesday afternoon on St. Matthews Road.

The victim was identified as Arbie Dewayne "Wayne" Taylor, 48, of Gaston. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision from injuries he received in the crash.

The single vehicle collision happened at about 2:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of St. Matthews Road near Calvary Church Road in Swansea.

The coroner said Taylor was a passenger in a car headed south on St. Matthews Road when the car went off the right side of the roadway and hit a culvert before crashing into a tree. The driver of the car and another passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

