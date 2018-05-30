Woman, 25, accused of driving two men away from scene of stabbing incident

An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of a stabbing on Devine Street earlier in May, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Jaslyn Fore, 25, will be charged with accessory after the fact to a felony once she is located.

Police accuse Fore of driving two others away from the scene of the stabbing that happened on May 4 following an argument between two men. The victim was stabbed multiple times in the face and head.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

