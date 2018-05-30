TALK OF THE TOWN: 'LOOK! Forward' photography exhibit coming to Richland Library

The 2018 LOOK! Forward Photography Exhibit opens Saturday, June 2 at the newly-renovated Richland Library Main.

The exhibit showcases the beauty and strength of 48 children, teens and young adults who are living rich, full lives despite their disability or special healthcare need. Each individual’s story accompanies his or her photo, allowing others to actually see past the images and have a more realistic look into their lives.

Family Connection developed the LOOK! project in response to often heard comments from the families the group serves. Executive Director Amy Holbert says the families state, “I wish the world would really see my child and not just their disability!”

The exhibition project which runs all summer is made possible thanks to the generosity of 35 South Carolina photographers – a value of more than $40,000 in services. Groucho’s Deli has supported the effort as the title sponsor, along with businesses and individuals throughout the state.

“For nearly 30 years, Family Connection has been changing lives of those with disabilities and special healthcare needs by making connections, raising awareness and promoting inclusion," Holbert said. "Programs and services focus on five key areas: Parent Support, Healthcare, Education, Training, and Advocacy. Family Connection staff members are trained to help parents navigate each stage of their child’s journey and chart a course for success.”

After the exhibit’s run at Richland Library’s downtown location, it will travel to other areas of the state. More information on the project and images from last year’s exhibit can be found online at www.FamilyConnectionSC.org.

You also can contact Family Connection at (803) 252-0914 or pmozingo@FamilyConnectionSC.org.

The Richland Library Main is at 1431 Assembly Street in downtown Columbia.

