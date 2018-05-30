Richland One students create Absentee Ballot Drop Box

Students at Richland One's Heyward Career and Technology center helped create the county's first absentee ballot drop box.

The box was unveiled today at its location at the elections and voter registration office. County officials say the box was created to give voters a chance to return their absentee ballots on their schedule without the need for postage.

"It was a real-world example for the students to build something that we can utilize our office. And it actually came to us very inexpensively, which was something that we struggle with, tax dollars, spending tax dollars in our budget, so we look for inexpensive ways in order to complete our mission," said Rockey Suleman II, the Director of Elections for Richland County.

"It lets me know that the two years that I've had these students, we've accomplished something that we can turn back to Richland County, " said Robert Steele, the CADD Level 1 & 2 and Architectural Design Teacher at Heyward Career and Technology Center.

The ballot drop box will be available during the period of absentee voting for each statewide primary and general election. It will accept absentee ballots until the close of polls at 7 p.m. on election day.

