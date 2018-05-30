Visitation planned for WYFF 4 photographer tragically killed when tree fell on SUV

A visitation has been planned for Aaron Smeltzer, a WYFF News 4 photojournalist killed while covering a story with anchor and reporter Mike McCormick.

Aaron and Mike died Monday when a tree fell on their SUV in Polk County, NC.

The accident happened on Highway 176 in Polk County while they were covering the impact of heavy rain in that area.

Aaron’s visitation is planned for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at Seawright Funeral Home at 26 East Main St. in Inman. We will continue to pass along information on arrangements for Mike when they are available.

