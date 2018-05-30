LCSD: Man wanted in fatal apartment complex shooting arrested

Breondre Johnson was arrested on Tuesday and charged with accessory to murder after the fact in connection to a March 18 shooting at Peachtree Place Apartments, located on Berryhill Drive. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

A fourth man wanted as an accessory to a March 2018 murder has been arrested, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Breondre Johnson was arrested on Tuesday and charged with accessory to murder after the fact in connection to a March 18 shooting at Peachtree Place Apartments, located on Berryhill Drive.

The Lexington County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Mr. Brian Jovon Rogers, 36, of Columbia. Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Three others have already been arrested in connection to this crime. Correy Brown, 21, and Mathia Chambers, 17, have both charged with murder and armed robbery. The third suspect is also charged with murder and armed robbery; however, he is not being identified by authorities since he is under the age of 17.

“Based on statements detectives took from witnesses and information gathered at the Peachtree Place scene, three of the defendants tried to rob the victim before he was shot,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The defendants exchanged gunfire with the victim resulting in the juvenile defendant suffering a gunshot wound.”

Johnson was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

