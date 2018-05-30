LCSD seeks public's help finding man who robbed store, beat owner

LCSD is seeking the public's help finding this robbery suspect. (Twitter)

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in finding a man wanted for robbery.

The incident took place at a store on Bush River Road on May 8.

"It was just a very inhumane act," Josh Skeen with LCSD said.

The suspect beat the store owner and robbed him, taking his wallet. The suspect then fled the scene.

The store owner sustained severe injuries.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

