Fairfield County Sheriff's Office warns public of church burglaries

The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about church burglaries.

Over the weekend, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to five church burglaries in the western portion of Fairfield County, mostly in the Blair and Jenkinsville areas.

Miscellaneous items, including electronics, were taken from churches during these recent burglaries.

Within the past few weeks, Newberry County has also been experiencing similar church burglaries. Officials believe that the incidents are related. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office with these investigations.

FCSO Sheriff Will Montgomery asks that all citizens be vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. Be on the lookout for vehicles at churches late at night, vehicles attempting to conceal themselves at or near churches, and things of that nature.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.