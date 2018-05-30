Percival Road back open after morning collision - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Percival Road back open after morning collision

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Percival Road was closed Wednesday morning as crews cleared a collision. The road is now back open. (WIS) Percival Road was closed Wednesday morning as crews cleared a collision. The road is now back open. (WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Percival Road is now back open after crews responded to a crash around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The accident happened near Morning Glow Lane close to the I-77 Exit. 

There are currently no injuries reported. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly