26-year-old dies in Newberry after hitting fallen tree

A 26-year-old from Newport, Tennessee died after hitting a fallen tree on Tuesday night.

The accident happened on Highway 56 in Newberry County around 11:15p.m., according to South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The driver of the tractor trailer was traveling East when they hit a fallen tree and ran off the road, officials said. The driver hit another tree and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver died at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

