Man arrested in connection with church burglaries in Newberry Co.

A man has been taken into custody by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office after breaking into several churches.

According to Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster, 38-year-old Terrance Leonard Chisolm was arrested in Aiken County at his probation agent’s office and was taken to the Newberry County Detention Center.

Investigators found physical evidence from one of the scenes in Newberry County and found a positive match of Chisolm’s DNA at the crime scene.

“We praise our investigators who had the expertise, training, and experience to properly collect and submit this evidence,” said Sheriff Foster. “We also commend the State Law Enforcement Division and their labs for making this match.”

Chisolm has now been charged with five church burglaries in Newberry County. Officials believe he was also involved in related church burglaries in Fairfield and Chester counties.

