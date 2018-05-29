Lyle wins Lexington town council seat in special election

Attorney and realtor Todd Lyle won Tuesday's special election for town council. (Source: WIS)

Todd Lyle has beaten two other candidates for a seat on Lexington’s town council.

Lyle received 329 votes in Tuesday’s special election while Bennett Casto came away with 299 votes and Jeremy Addy finished the race with 187 votes.

Lyle, an attorney and realtor, replaces former councilman Ted Stambolitis, who resigned due to eligibility requirements.

