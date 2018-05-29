GOP candidates square off in Greenville gubernatorial debate

The questions came fast and furious in an hour-long Republican Gubernatorial Debate in Greenville Tuesday night. The contest, hosted by Greenville television station WYFF featured four of the five South Carolina GOP Gubernatorial candidates with the exception of Governor Henry McMaster, who opted out.

The discussion touched on a variety of issues from campaign spending to fixing South Carolina roads.



Former Lieutenant Gov. Yancey McGill defended his campaign expenditures by saying“I can tell you now the money was well spent but it was well spent early.” The moderators first pointed out that McGill’s campaign was running short on funds.



The discussion then turned to South Carolina roads. John Warren, a former Marine and business owner in Greenville said he would“eliminate the DOT Commission” and “would merge the State Infrastructure Bank into the DOT” to make the agency more accountable and more efficient. He also pledged to fight corruption.

“Republicans in the state house of been betraying us for years,” Warren said. “We've got to have true Conservatives go down there and bring accountability to state government and that's what I'm gonna do as Governor.”

Catherine Templeton pledged the same when it comes to the SCDOT.

“When I'm your Governor I'm going to make sure we get rid of the corruption and we get rid of the incompetence. You know, it's not difficult to fix roads. It's just corruption in politics in Columbia, wasting our money.”

Templeton, the former head of DHEC, as well the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation has sought to run as an “outsider” despite holding positions in state government. When the debate moderators questioned the apparent contradiction, Templeton explained, “I have also seen the games that they play inside of government. It's nice to have an outsider who knows just enough about the games they play on the inside to be dangerous to them.”

Each of the candidates on stage sought to gain an edge by explaining their conservative credentials on a host of issues including abortion and the Second Amendment. Each vowed they vowed to reshape state government in South Carolina.



Lieutenant Governor Kevin Bryant vowed to fight for taxpayers.

“I would encourage anyone go to Columbia and talk to the lobbyists, talk to all the special interests... talk to the tax collectors, talk to the trough dwellers. You will not find a single person whatsoever to claim I'm part of the establishment, and I stand by that,” he said.

