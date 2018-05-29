Coroner: U.S. Army general died of natural causes while on leave at Lake Murray

Major General Jeffrey Bannister has died, according to officials at Shaw Air Force Base. (Source: S

A United States Army general has died, according to officials at Shaw Air Force Base.

Major General Jeffrey L. Bannister passed away while he was on transition leave at Lake Murray. Officials confirm Gen. Bannister was working as a special project officer for the Chief of Staff of the Army while waiting to retire in the area.

Bannister, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, died due to natural causes.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Maj. Gen. Bannister's family. Our top priority is ensuring the family has all the local support and resources they need during this emotionally difficult time," said Lt. Gen. Michael Garrett, the commanding general for U.S. Army Central.

"Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Bannister was a legendary Soldier and good man who dedicated his life to his family and his country. His wife and daughter are forever a part of the 10th Mountain Division Family, and we are grieving with them during this very difficult time," said Maj. Gen. Walter Piatt, Senior Commander, Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division. "We mourn his loss deeply, and recognize the significance of a life so well lived as a part of our lasting legacy."

After graduating from Campbell University in 1984, Maj. Gen Bannister served with the U.S. Army for 34 years.

The Rome, Ga., native was a graduate of the Infantry Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, Airborne and Ranger schools, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, and National War College. He earned a master's degree in National Security and Strategic Studies. His awards and decorations included the Combat Infantry Badge, the Combat Action Badge, Expert Infantryman Badge, Master Parachutist Badge, Ranger Tab, and Pathfinder Badge.

Maj. Gen. Bannister served in Afghanistan and Iraq during his tenure with the U.S. Army. He also led divisions at Ft. Carson, Colo., and Ft. Drum, N.Y.

He is survived by his wife, Trese, and their daughter, Lindsey.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.