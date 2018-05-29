Timothy Jones, Jr., man charged in the 2014 killings of his children, to use insanity defense

Timothy Jones, Jr., a Lexington County man accused of killing his five children in 2014, is expected to use the insanity defense, according to a source close to the case who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the gag order attached to the case.

Jones was found in Mississippi during a traffic stop, according to the arrest warrant from 2014, with a "large amount of blood and handwritten notes with directions to kill and mutilate bodies." Days later, Jones led law enforcement to a place in Alabama where the decomposing bodies were found in plastic bags.

Jones was originally granted custody of the kids as a result of a divorce settlement and they were reported missing in September 2014.

The warrants state that it was either on or around the same day as an incident at a Walmart in Lexington County where he forced the five children our of a vehicle in August 2014. Warrants stated that Jones believed that the children "were going to kill him, chop him up, and feed him to the dogs."

The autopsies of the children were never released in accordance with the gag order.

