Two suspects arrested for early morning carjacking

Desmond Allen and Calvin Swanson have been arrested for a carjacking that took place Tuesday morning. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

The Columbia Police Department has arrested two men in connection with a carjacking incident that took place recently.

Desmond Denzell Allen is accused of approaching a man’s vehicle located on the 1300 block of Taylor Street and asking for money at 3 a.m. Tuesday. As the man attempted to comply, the 21-year-old Allen allegedly pointed a gun at the man and demanded that he leave the vehicle. Allen also stands accused of threatening the man with a knife.

After taking the car, Allen allegedly picked up Calvin Zeke Swanson. The 18-year-old Swanson is accused of having prior knowledge of the planned crime.

Richland County deputies found the two men, the stolen vehicle, and several items belonging to the victim at the 200 block of Springtree Drive. The men were taken to Columbia Police Headquarters for questioning. They were later booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Allen is charged with carjacking, criminal conspiracy, and first-degree assault and battery. Swanson has been charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact of a felony.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.