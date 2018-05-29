Masked robbery suspect wanted by Richland Co. deputies

Officials with the Richland County Sheriff's Department need your help finding this suspect wanted for armed robbery (Source: WIS)

Authorities in Richland County are searching for an armed robbery suspect.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect entered a convenience store located on the 2200 block of Broad River Road on May 12. The suspect was wearing a ski mask, blue gloves, and a navy jumpsuit.

Officials said the suspect showed a handgun to two employees and demanded money from the cash registers. The two employees complied with the suspect’s request and the suspect left the store moments later.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

